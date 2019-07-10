Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric TURTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric TURTON

Add a Memory
Eric TURTON Notice
TURTON (Ecca) Eric Of Junee; passed away suddenly at home. Dearly beloved husband of the late Elva Turton. Loving father of Phillip and Geoffrey (Dec'd). Fond brother to his many brothers and sisters.



Aged 92 years

At Rest



'To know the man was to love the man'



The relatives and friends of the late Mr Eric (Ecca) Turton are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Saturday 13 July 2019. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.