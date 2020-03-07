Home

Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Brunskill Rd
Lake Albert
Errol Lionel MCMAUGH


1947 - 2020
Errol Lionel MCMAUGH Notice
MCMAUGH Errol Lionel Suddenly at home on Monday 24th February, 2020. Late of Mount Austin. Beloved partner of Carmel. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian, Jeanette & Jack, Robyn and Alistair. Cherished nephew of Aunty Betty and Aunty June. Adored uncle of Chantelle, Shari, Kristin, Ashleigh and Liam. Aged 72 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Errol will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Friday 13th March 2020 commencing at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2020
