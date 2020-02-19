Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:30 PM
Esther Ellen PALMER


1922 - 2020
Esther Ellen PALMER Notice
PALMER (nee Trenerry) Esther Ellen Passed away at home on Sunday 16th February 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ernie (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Thelma, Ellen and Sandy, and Linda and Peter. Adored Nan of Judith, Janelle, and Terry; Cassandra-Lyn, and Tatham; Michael, David and Anne-Maree, and 9 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Aged 97 years.



'Resting Peacefully.'



A Service to Celebrate Esther's Life will be held in the Wagga Wagga CrematoriumChapel on Friday 21st February 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2020
