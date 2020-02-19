|
|
PALMER (nee Trenerry) Esther Ellen Passed away at home on Sunday 16th February 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ernie (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Thelma, Ellen and Sandy, and Linda and Peter. Adored Nan of Judith, Janelle, and Terry; Cassandra-Lyn, and Tatham; Michael, David and Anne-Maree, and 9 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Aged 97 years.
'Resting Peacefully.'
A Service to Celebrate Esther's Life will be held in the Wagga Wagga CrematoriumChapel on Friday 21st February 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2020