REID Ethel Louisa Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 13th March 2020. Loved wife of the late Percy Maxwell Reid. Adored mother and mother in-law of Chris and Brian Sprake, John and Lesley Reid, Ros and Jack Collins, and Geoff and Cathy Reid. Nanny to 10 (equally loved) grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren (no favourites).Loved sister of Margaret, Alyth (both deceased), Julie, and Tony. Aged 88 years.
'Watching Over Us.'
A Service to Celebrate Ethel's life will be held in the Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 20th March 2020 commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully received on behalf of CanAssist
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 16, 2020