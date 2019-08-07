|
COLE Eva Anne 2 Dec 1926 - 2 Aug 2019
Passed away peacefully with her children by her side. Much loved mother to Christopher, Stephen, Andrew, Graeme, Julianne and Bernadette, and adored Nan to their children and grandchildren.
Her strength, humour and love abide with us.
'I have travelled a long way to come home.'
Eva's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Saturday 10th August 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Urana Street, The Rock, and to join us afterwards for refreshments.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2019