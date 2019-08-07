Home

Eva Anne COLE


1926 - 2019
Eva Anne COLE Notice
COLE Eva Anne 2 Dec 1926 - 2 Aug 2019



Passed away peacefully with her children by her side. Much loved mother to Christopher, Stephen, Andrew, Graeme, Julianne and Bernadette, and adored Nan to their children and grandchildren.



Her strength, humour and love abide with us.



'I have travelled a long way to come home.'



Eva's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Saturday 10th August 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Urana Street, The Rock, and to join us afterwards for refreshments.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2019
