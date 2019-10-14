|
PATTERSON (nee Gooch) Evelyn Maud Passed away peacefully at Nan Roberts Nursing Home, The Haven on Sunday 13th October 2019, formerly of Coolamon. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bob 'Blue' Patterson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig & Megan, Fiona & Marty and Jodie. Adored and loving nanny to Thomas, Ella and Megan. Sister to Margaret Webster and sister-in-law to Wince (dec'd), Trevor (dec'd) and Jean Tipping, Colin & Brenda Patterson (dec'd), and Sid and Brenda Patterson. Sadly missed by all her adoring family and friends. Aged 88 years.
'Together in heaven with Bob, deeply missed
and now in God's loving care'
Funeral details to be advised
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 14, 2019