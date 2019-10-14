Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Maud PATTERSON


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Evelyn Maud PATTERSON Notice
PATTERSON (nee Gooch) Evelyn Maud Passed away peacefully at Nan Roberts Nursing Home, The Haven on Sunday 13th October 2019, formerly of Coolamon. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bob 'Blue' Patterson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig & Megan, Fiona & Marty and Jodie. Adored and loving nanny to Thomas, Ella and Megan. Sister to Margaret Webster and sister-in-law to Wince (dec'd), Trevor (dec'd) and Jean Tipping, Colin & Brenda Patterson (dec'd), and Sid and Brenda Patterson. Sadly missed by all her adoring family and friends. Aged 88 years.



'Together in heaven with Bob, deeply missed

and now in God's loving care'



Funeral details to be advised



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.