DUNBAR Fay Emily: 19.10.2009 On Angel's Wings you were taken away, But in our hearts you will always stay. We will hear your whisper in the tallest trees, Feel your love in the gentle breeze. And when we find we miss you the most, Inside our beautiful memories We will hold you close. You are an Angel watching over us With the comfort and blessings you bring, You embrace our hearts and hold it close, Forever on Angel's Wings. Your loving family Graeme, Bronwyn, Janelle, Rodney and families
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 19, 2019