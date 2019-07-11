Fay Fellows 1/9/1947 - 11/7/2011 We heard your voice in the wind today and we turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed us as we stood silently in place. We felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky; We closed our eyes for your embrace and our spirit soared high. We saw your eyes in the window pane as we watched the falling rain; It seemed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name. We held you close in our hearts today it made us feel complete; You may have died...but you are not gone you will always be a part of us. As long as the sun shines... the wind blows... the rain falls... You will live on inside of us forever for that is all our hearts know. Love from Rodger, Wayne, Jack, Julie, Teena, Rodney, Kara & Timbo. Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 11, 2019