Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fay FELLOWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay FELLOWS


1947 - 2011
Add a Memory
Fay FELLOWS In Memoriam
Fay Fellows 1/9/1947 - 11/7/2011 We heard your voice in the wind today and we turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed us as we stood silently in place. We felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky; We closed our eyes for your embrace and our spirit soared high. We saw your eyes in the window pane as we watched the falling rain; It seemed as each raindrop fell it quietly said your name. We held you close in our hearts today it made us feel complete; You may have died...but you are not gone you will always be a part of us. As long as the sun shines... the wind blows... the rain falls... You will live on inside of us forever for that is all our hearts know. Love from Rodger, Wayne, Jack, Julie, Teena, Rodney, Kara & Timbo.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.