SAMIOS Fay Margaret Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday 24th October 2019. Dearly loved wife of Neville. Much loved mother of Keryn, Narelle and Garry. Loving Nan of her 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Aged 86 years.
'She will be sadly missed,
forever in our hearts.'
A Service to Celebrate Fay's life will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 30th October 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 26, 2019