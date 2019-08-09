|
GRANT, Florence Catherine Eunice A proud Wiradjuri woman. Better known as Aunty Flo Grant. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Cecil & Laurel (both dec), Stan & Betty Grant of Narrandera, Lorna & Bob Brown of Wagga, Herb & Kay Grant of Wagga and Elaine Lomas of Canberra. Loved by all her nieces and nephews. Late of Patterson's Road, Wagga Wagga and formerly of Wanniassa ACT, who passed away at the Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 6th August at the age of 82 years. /c A funeral service celebrating Aunty Flo Grant's life will be held at Charles Sturt University, Joyes Hall, Boorooma Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 13th August commencing at 11.00am, followed by an interment in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St. Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019