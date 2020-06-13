Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Coolamon Cemetery
Coolamon
Florence MULLER Notice
MULLER (nee Warner) Florence Passed away peacefully at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday, 11th June 2020, of Coolamon. Dearly loved wife of the late Lesley Muller. Loved sister and sister-in-law of William & Nancy (dec'd) Warner and David (dec'd) & Marlene Warner. Beloved Aunty of all her neices and nephews. Adored cousin to many. Aged 74 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.



A Graveside Service for the Life of Florence May Muller will be held at the Coolamon Cemetery, Coolamon on Thursday, 18th June 2020, commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend in accordance to COVID-19 restrictions. If you wish to have your name recorded in the family memorial book please call that team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6933 7802.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 13, 2020
