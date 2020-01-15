Home

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Brunskill Road,
Frances Henrietta Jean NASH


1926 - 2020
Frances Henrietta Jean NASH Notice
NASH Frances Henrietta Jean Passed away peacefully at the RSL Remembrance Village on Saturday 11th January 2020, aged 93. Loving wife of Athol (dec'd), and much loved mother and mother-in-law of June and John, and Lynette and David. Adored 'Nan' to Amanda, Renee, Lyndal, Shae and Kellie, and 'Nan Nash' to her seven great-grandchildren.



'Always in our hearts'



A Service of Thanksgiving for Frances's life will be held on Friday 17th January 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 15, 2020
