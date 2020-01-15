|
NASH Frances Henrietta Jean Passed away peacefully at the RSL Remembrance Village on Saturday 11th January 2020, aged 93. Loving wife of Athol (dec'd), and much loved mother and mother-in-law of June and John, and Lynette and David. Adored 'Nan' to Amanda, Renee, Lyndal, Shae and Kellie, and 'Nan Nash' to her seven great-grandchildren.
'Always in our hearts'
A Service of Thanksgiving for Frances's life will be held on Friday 17th January 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 15, 2020