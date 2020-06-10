|
|
TURNER Francis Barry 'Bruiser'
It is with much sadness and broken hearts, we have had to say our final goodbye to Barry 'Bruiser' Turner on Friday, 5th June 2020 at Tumbarumba MPS. Beloved husband of Lorna, Dearly loved father of Jason and Kelvin. Cherished grandpa of Isabella. Survived by his loving brother Lex. Aged 81 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Barry 'Bruiser' Turner will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Saturday, 13th June 2020, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend, in accordance with current Government Restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donation on behalf of Tumbarumba Can Assist will be accepted at the Chapel. If you wish to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call the team at Alan Harris McDonald on: (02) 6933 7802.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 10, 2020