Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St Michael's Cathedral
Johnston Street
Rev. Francis Clifford Fr. BELL


1925 - 2020
BELL Francis Clifford Rev. Fr. (known as Fr. Frank)

Catholic Priest of The Diocese of Wagga Wagga. Former Parish Priest of Narrandera.



At the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, on Monday 17th February 2020, late of Wagga Wagga and formerly Narrandera. Beloved youngest child of Mary Ellen and James Duggan Bell (both dec'd). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of James and Lena, Thomas, Norman and Celia, Elsie and Sidney Cosgrove, Jack and Pauline, Daniel, Joseph, Annie, William and Doreen. Fond great-uncle, and great-great-great-great-great-uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Aged 94 years.



A Requiem Mass for Rev. Fr. Francis Clifford Bell will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 27th February 2020. Following prayers after Mass, commencing at 10:00am, the funeral cortege will leave for The Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Special thanks to the staff at Loreto Home of Compassion for their care and attention shown to Fr Frank during his time in the nursing home.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020
