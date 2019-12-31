Home

Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Wagga Wagga Monumental Cemetery
Kooringal Road
Memorial service
Following Services
Wagga Wagga Boat Club
Plumpton Road
Francis "Dizzy" DESAILLY


1932 - 2019
Francis "Dizzy" DESAILLY Notice
DESAILLY Francis "Dizzy" At Calvary Hospital with family on Tuesday 24th December 2019 of Stellway Close, Wagga Wagga. Beloved husband of Jocelyn (dec) and Joy (dec). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of John & Marta, Dion & Sue, Fiona & Marc, Briony & Anthony, Ben & Carlie and Caitlin & Andrew. Loved Grandpa of Thea, Jacob, Sarah, Sam, Lara, Austen, Bronte, Bailey, Ned, Jack and Freddy.



'Resting Peacefully'



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held graveside at the Wagga Wagga Monumental Cemetery, Kooringal Road, on Friday 3rd January 2020 commencing at 10am, followed by a memorial service at the Wagga Wagga Boat Club, Plumpton Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 31, 2019
