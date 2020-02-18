|
ALBERNI Francis Herbert 20.12.1930 - 15.2.2020
Francis will be fondly remembered by many
as 'Mr Fulham', proprietor of Fulham Gardens
from 1952 - 1983.
Francis passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga with family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Diana. Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Tony, Virginia and Paul, and loving Poppy of Adam and Lauren, Nicholas, Thomas and Andrew. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gwen and Karl, and Henry (dec'd).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga on Monday 24th February 2020 commencing at 10am. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Riverina Cancer Care Centre may be left at the Cathedral.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 18, 2020