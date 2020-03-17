|
|
JAMIESON Francis Stewart 'Frank'
Passed away peacefully at the Calvary Riverina Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Sunday, 15th March 2020. Loving father and father-in-law of Simon & Sally. Loved Pop Frank of Ashleigh, Reece and Penelope. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Chris & Anne and Pam & Ian Collins. Cherished uncle and great-uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Aged 72 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate Frank Jamieson's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 19th March 2020 commencing at 2:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Riverina Cancer Care Centre will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2020