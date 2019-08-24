Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Frieda SIECZKOWSKI


1927 - 2019
Frieda SIECZKOWSKI Notice
SIECZKOWSKI Frieda Passed away peacefully at Calvary Riverina Hospital on Thursday, 22nd August 2019. Loving wife of Peter (dec'd). Cherished mother & mother-in-law of Roland & Elizabeth and Cheryl & Michael. Adored Oma & Nanna. Aged 91 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'Finally reunited with Peter'



A Service to Celebrate Frieda's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 29th August 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019
