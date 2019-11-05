Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail QUINTAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Maria QUINTAL


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gail Maria QUINTAL Notice
QUINTAL Gail Maria 22.2.1953 - 3.11.2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Sunday 3rd November 2019. Dearly loved wife of Brad. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachael and Rohan Hassett, Grant and Jay Quintal, Erin and Brenton Roberts. Adored Nan of William, Amelia, Caitlin, Sophie, Eloise, Isaac, Lucas and Olivia. Loving sister of Jennifer, Garry (dec'd), and Kelly (dec'd), and loved sister-in-law of Peter, Mary, Leo and Wens.



A special thanks to Dr Jane Hill and Riverina Cancer Care Staff, and Palliative Care for all their wonderful support and care.



'Forever in our hearts.'



Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 7thNovember 2019 commencing at 12 noon. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Riverina Cancer Care Centre would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the Church.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -