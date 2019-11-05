|
|
QUINTAL Gail Maria 22.2.1953 - 3.11.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Sunday 3rd November 2019. Dearly loved wife of Brad. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachael and Rohan Hassett, Grant and Jay Quintal, Erin and Brenton Roberts. Adored Nan of William, Amelia, Caitlin, Sophie, Eloise, Isaac, Lucas and Olivia. Loving sister of Jennifer, Garry (dec'd), and Kelly (dec'd), and loved sister-in-law of Peter, Mary, Leo and Wens.
A special thanks to Dr Jane Hill and Riverina Cancer Care Staff, and Palliative Care for all their wonderful support and care.
'Forever in our hearts.'
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 7thNovember 2019 commencing at 12 noon. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Riverina Cancer Care Centre would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019