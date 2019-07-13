|
CAMPBELL Garth Henry Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 7th July 2019, of Sydney and formerly of Wagga Wagga. Loved father of Tayla, Paige and Amelia. Dearly loved son of Susan and Dane, and brother of Nicole.
Taken too soon from family and friends.
All of our love, all of our lives.
A Service of Remembrance will be held in the Chapel at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday 17th July2019 commencing at 1pm, after which the cortege will proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 13, 2019