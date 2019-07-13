Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Garth Henry CAMPBELL


1977 - 2019
Garth Henry CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL Garth Henry Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 7th July 2019, of Sydney and formerly of Wagga Wagga. Loved father of Tayla, Paige and Amelia. Dearly loved son of Susan and Dane, and brother of Nicole.



Taken too soon from family and friends.

All of our love, all of our lives.



A Service of Remembrance will be held in the Chapel at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday 17th July2019 commencing at 1pm, after which the cortege will proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 13, 2019
