Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary HINNEBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Chester HINNEBERG


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gary Chester HINNEBERG Notice
HINNEBERG Gary Chester Passed away at Wagga Wagga on Thursday 18th July 2019. Loved husband of Robyn. Loving father and father-in-law of Kyle and Bonnie, Rebel and Peter (dec'd), and Skye. Loved Pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Son of the late Patricia Hinneberg, son and step-son of William and Faye Hinneberg, and step-brother of Aaron. Aged 75 years.



A Graveside Service celebrating Gary's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga, on Thursday 25th July 2019 commencing at 2pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.