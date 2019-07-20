|
HINNEBERG Gary Chester Passed away at Wagga Wagga on Thursday 18th July 2019. Loved husband of Robyn. Loving father and father-in-law of Kyle and Bonnie, Rebel and Peter (dec'd), and Skye. Loved Pop of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Son of the late Patricia Hinneberg, son and step-son of William and Faye Hinneberg, and step-brother of Aaron. Aged 75 years.
A Graveside Service celebrating Gary's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga, on Thursday 25th July 2019 commencing at 2pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 20, 2019