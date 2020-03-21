|
YOUNG Gary John 'Yogi'
Passed away peacefully at home, with his beloved wife of 38 years Jocy by his side. Loving father and father-in-law of Cheryl & Jeff Baker and Ken & Lisa Young. Loved Grandad of Pheobe, Tylah, Joshua and Tom. Treasured uncle of Robert and Narelle and great-uncle of Teigan. Aged 70 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate Gary Young's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 30th March 2020, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Wagga Wagga Parkinson's Support Group will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020