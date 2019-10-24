Home

Genevieve Sophia SCHUTTE


2002 - 2017
Genevieve Sophia SCHUTTE In Memoriam
Genevieve Sophia Schutte

23.07.2002 - 24.10.2017

 

Beloved Genevieve; the sorrow, anguish & despair we

endure is eclipsed only by God's comfort, the richness of

our memories of your beautiful presence, the laughter,

delight, joy & love you so abundantly shared, the legacy you

gifted us with which we pray we will steward well &

Father's promise we cling to when all will be made whole.

"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes

and eliminate death entirely.

No one will mourn or weep any longer.

The pain of wounds will no longer exist,

for the old order has ceased." - Revelation 21:4-6

Mommy, Daddy, Liv, Seb & family
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019
