Genevieve Sophia Schutte
23.07.2002 - 24.10.2017
Beloved Genevieve; the sorrow, anguish & despair we
endure is eclipsed only by God's comfort, the richness of
our memories of your beautiful presence, the laughter,
delight, joy & love you so abundantly shared, the legacy you
gifted us with which we pray we will steward well &
Father's promise we cling to when all will be made whole.
"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes
and eliminate death entirely.
No one will mourn or weep any longer.
The pain of wounds will no longer exist,
for the old order has ceased." - Revelation 21:4-6
Mommy, Daddy, Liv, Seb & family
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019