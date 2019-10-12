Home

Geoffrey Bowering THOMAS


1934 - 2019
Geoffrey Bowering THOMAS Notice
THOMAS Geoffrey Bowering Passed away on Wednesday, 9th October 2019 at home, the way he lived his life, Quietly. He was the loved and loving husband of Faye, proud father and father-in-law of Mark & Leanne, Nigel (dec'd), Carolyn & Tony (dec'd), Rachel & John. Much adored grandpa of Brett, Megan & Peter, Christopher & Elaine. Delighted great-grandpa of Ellie and Georgia, Grace and Matthew Geoffrey. Brother of Bruce and Rex (dec'd) Aged 85 years.



'A Gentle Man and a Gentleman'



Following a private cremation, a Memorial Service for the life of Geoffrey Thomas will be held in Wesley Uniting Church, Johnston Street Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 17th October 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019
