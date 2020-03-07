|
HAMILTON Geoffrey Ian Passed away at Wagga Wagga on 1st March 2020. Loved younger son of Cecil and Daisy (both dec'd). Geoff is survived by his siblings Des and Poss Hamilton (Wagga), Robyn and Noel Durnsford Mackay) and Kerin and Richard Eggleton (Gold Coast). Loved Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Aged 65 years.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday 13th March 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Cancer Centre Wagga would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2020