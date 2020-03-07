Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Ian HAMILTON


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Geoffrey Ian HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON Geoffrey Ian Passed away at Wagga Wagga on 1st March 2020. Loved younger son of Cecil and Daisy (both dec'd). Geoff is survived by his siblings Des and Poss Hamilton (Wagga), Robyn and Noel Durnsford Mackay) and Kerin and Richard Eggleton (Gold Coast). Loved Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Aged 65 years.



A Graveside Service will be held on Friday 13th March 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Cancer Centre Wagga would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -