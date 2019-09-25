Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beavan's Funeral Home
31 Richmond Street
Tumut, New South Wales 2720
02 6947 2457
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey SHIELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey John SHIELS

Geoffrey John SHIELS Notice
SHIELS Geoffrey John Of Adelong, passed away peacefully on Friday, 20th September 2019. Loved Brother of Merv, Peter, Colin and Anne and their families. Will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 67 years.



A Graveside Service of Thanksgiving for Life of Geoffrey will be held at the Adelong Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Adelong on Friday, 27th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



~Rest in Peace~



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.