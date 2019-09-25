|
SHIELS Geoffrey John Of Adelong, passed away peacefully on Friday, 20th September 2019. Loved Brother of Merv, Peter, Colin and Anne and their families. Will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 67 years.
A Graveside Service of Thanksgiving for Life of Geoffrey will be held at the Adelong Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Adelong on Friday, 27th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
~Rest in Peace~
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019