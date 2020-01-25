|
WILESMITH Geoffrey Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 13th January 2020, aged 66 years. Loving husband of Kathleen. Beloved father of Darrel, Andrew and Dale (dec'd). Loving Pop to his adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
A Graveside Service in Loving Memory of Geoffrey will be held on Tuesday 28th January 2020, at the Tumbarumba Cemetery commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 25, 2020