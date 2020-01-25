Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey WILESMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey WILESMITH

Geoffrey WILESMITH Notice
WILESMITH Geoffrey Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 13th January 2020, aged 66 years. Loving husband of Kathleen. Beloved father of Darrel, Andrew and Dale (dec'd). Loving Pop to his adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



A Graveside Service in Loving Memory of Geoffrey will be held on Tuesday 28th January 2020, at the Tumbarumba Cemetery commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -