ELDER George Albert Of RSL Remembrance Village, Wagga Wagga. Passed away peacefully on 31st December 2019. Beloved husband of Noelene (dec'd). Loved partner of June. Dearly beloved father and father-in-law to Raymond (dec'd) and Jenny, Vicki and Mick and Rod (dec'd), Gayle and Peter. Poppy George to 4 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
A Service to Celebrate George's life will be held in the Karinya Room, Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 8th January 2020 commencing at 10.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the Dementia Section, RSL Remembrance Village will be accepted at the service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 4, 2020