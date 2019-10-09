|
GOODEN George Grogan 16/04/1933 - 05/10/2019
Late of Watermark Wagga Wagga. Forever loved by his wife Janis and his children Tim, Simon, and Caroline. Dear grandfather to Lucy and Patrick. Beloved brother of Peter (dec'd), Patricia (dec'd), John, and Sue. Much respected father-in-law of Len Collins, and Kate Gooden .
'One brief moment and all
will be as it was before.
How we shall laugh at the trouble of
parting when we meet again...'
Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2019