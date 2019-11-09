Home

Les Watkins & Son Pty Ltd
57 Kurrajong Avenue
Leeton, New South Wales 2705
02 6953 3499
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mel's Catholic Church
Narrandera
PATTERSON, George Henry Passed away on Wednesday, 6 November 2019. Late of Dangar Drive, Narrandera. Beloved husband of Irene (dec). Loving father of Rodney and Kassy. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Loved brother, uncle and friend. Aged 89 years. A true gentleman never to be forgotten. The relatives and friends of the late George Henry Patterson are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Monday, 11 November 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Mel's Catholic Church, Narrandera after a service commencing at 2.00 pm for interment in the Narrandera Lawn Cemetery. Flowers most welcome.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 9, 2019
