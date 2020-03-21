|
WILSON George Paterson Of Big Springs, Wagga Wagga. Passed away peacefully at Calvary Riverina Hospital on Sunday, 15th March 2020. Loved husband of Muffie. Loving father and father-in-law of Dale & Nigel Stanbridge, Pato & Marg Wilson, Lindsay & Tim West and Kim & Graham McKenzie. Cherished Grampa George of 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Adored brother of Pamela (dec'd), Patie (dec'd), Pip (dec'd), Patricia Cox and Peter (dec'd). Aged 92 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
George's family will celebrate his life at a private service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2020