Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for George WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Paterson WILSON


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
George Paterson WILSON Notice
WILSON George Paterson Of Big Springs, Wagga Wagga. Passed away peacefully at Calvary Riverina Hospital on Sunday, 15th March 2020. Loved husband of Muffie. Loving father and father-in-law of Dale & Nigel Stanbridge, Pato & Marg Wilson, Lindsay & Tim West and Kim & Graham McKenzie. Cherished Grampa George of 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Adored brother of Pamela (dec'd), Patie (dec'd), Pip (dec'd), Patricia Cox and Peter (dec'd). Aged 92 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



George's family will celebrate his life at a private service.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -