GAYNOR Gerard Anthony Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, 8th January 2020. Beloved husband of Janice. Loving father of Lauren, Sean, Brooke, Joshua (dec'd), Katelyn and their partners. Proud poppy of Huxley. Cherished son of Brendan (dec'd) and Pat Gaynor. Loved brother of his siblings. Aged 56. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
'Forever loved and always remembered'
A Service of Prayers and Celebration for Gerard Gaynor's life will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 23rd January 2020. Following the service commencing at 1:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 18, 2020