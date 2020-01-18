Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Lake Albert Road
Wagga Wagga
Gerard Anthony GAYNOR


1963 - 2020
Gerard Anthony GAYNOR Notice
GAYNOR Gerard Anthony Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, 8th January 2020. Beloved husband of Janice. Loving father of Lauren, Sean, Brooke, Joshua (dec'd), Katelyn and their partners. Proud poppy of Huxley. Cherished son of Brendan (dec'd) and Pat Gaynor. Loved brother of his siblings. Aged 56. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



'Forever loved and always remembered'



A Service of Prayers and Celebration for Gerard Gaynor's life will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 23rd January 2020. Following the service commencing at 1:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 18, 2020
