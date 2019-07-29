|
GREEN Gerda Helen Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care Unit on Saturday 27th July 2019, aged 76 years. A dearly loved and adored mother of Becky, Douglas and Di. Cherished Little Grandma of Kiara, Grace, Maddison, Beau and Mitchell. Loving sister to Joanne, Irene (dec'd), Peter, Neta (sister in-law) and family. Loving friend of Garry, and Elaine. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
A Celebration of Gerda's Life will be held on Thursday 1st August 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 1.00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 29, 2019