Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerda GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerda Helen GREEN


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gerda Helen GREEN Notice
GREEN Gerda Helen Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care Unit on Saturday 27th July 2019, aged 76 years. A dearly loved and adored mother of Becky, Douglas and Di. Cherished Little Grandma of Kiara, Grace, Maddison, Beau and Mitchell. Loving sister to Joanne, Irene (dec'd), Peter, Neta (sister in-law) and family. Loving friend of Garry, and Elaine. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.



A Celebration of Gerda's Life will be held on Thursday 1st August 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 1.00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.