CONDON Gillian (nee Stocks)
19.9.1940-12.4.2020
Passed away in Melbourne on Sunday 12th April 2020 formerly of 'El Dorado' The Rock and Wagga Wagga. Loved and loving wife of John (deceased). Much loved mother and mother in-law of Michael and Jacqueline (Manoora, Sth Australia), David and Cath (Melbourne), and Cindy and Joe (deceased) (Melbourne). Adored Grandma and Nan of Riley, Josiah, Jacobina, Faustina, Amahlia, Gretta, Seth, Isaac, Georgia, Ambrose, Siena and Xavier; Mickie and Harper; Eva, Abel and Valentino. Loved sister of Wendy (Perth), and Annette (Sydney).
To be privately farewelled, No flowers by request.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 15, 2020