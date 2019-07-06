|
COLLINS Glenn Christopher Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care on his 70th birthday, Thursday 4th July 2019, surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, will be missed by many but is now at peace.
A Graveside Service celebrating Glenn's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Palliative Care would be greatly appreciated. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 6, 2019