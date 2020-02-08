|
GROVES Gordon James Of Junee. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 5th February 2020. Beloved husband of Christine and dearly loved father of Scott and Leanne. Loving brother of Carole.
Aged 68 years
At Rest
The relatives and friends of the late Mr Gordon James Groves are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Wednesday 12th February 2020. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 11.30 am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020