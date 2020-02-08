Home

Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel
Gordon James GROVES Notice
GROVES Gordon James Of Junee. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 5th February 2020. Beloved husband of Christine and dearly loved father of Scott and Leanne. Loving brother of Carole.

Aged 68 years

At Rest



The relatives and friends of the late Mr Gordon James Groves are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Wednesday 12th February 2020. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 11.30 am.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020
