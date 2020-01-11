Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
Brunskill Road
Lake Albert
Graeme Dudley DUNBAR


1954 - 2020
Graeme Dudley DUNBAR Notice
DUNBAR Graeme Dudley Passed away peacefully on Friday, 3rd January 2020 at Batemans Bay Hospital, formerly of Wagga Wagga. Beloved son of Dudley and Fay Dunbar. Loved partner of Rhonda Cotter and her family. Loving father of Lee (dec'd), Ashley, Rebecca, Nikita and Ryan. Cherished brother of Bromwyn, Janelle and Rodney. Fond uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Aged 65 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Graveside Service to Celebrate Graeme Dunbar's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday, 17th January 2020, commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 11, 2020
