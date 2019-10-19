Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Graeme HAYDON


1953 - 2019
Graeme HAYDON Notice
HAYDON Graeme Passed away suddenly on Thursday, 10th October 2019 at Wagga Base Hospital. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Kay. Loving son of Gordon & Lyn. Adored dad of Graeme (Paddy) & Mel. Step-dad of Kellie, Jason and Jodie. Dearly adored Pop of Toby, Chloe, Matt, Abbey, Blake and Logan. Aged 66 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the life of Graeme Haydon will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday, 21st October 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 19, 2019
