LEWIS Graeme Michael Of Junee. Loving father and father in law of Tim and Angela, Michael and Jess and Grant and Lou. Proud Poppy of Caleb, Tyler, Amielia, Paige, Riley and Heath. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Robert and Carol and Marie. Dearly loved son of Maurice and Irene Lewis both deceased.
Aged 64
At rest
The relatives and friends of the late Mr Graeme Lewis are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Saturday 17th August 2019, a celebration of his life will be held at the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019