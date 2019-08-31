|
OXLEY, Gregory Angel Late of Pardey Street, Temora. Passed away peacefully on Monday 26th August, 2019. Aged 91 years. He survived his wife and best mate, Joan (1979) and baby daughter (1964). Loved brother and brother in law, and uncle to his family. Special uncle to Susan, Tim, Kathryn and Mandy. Dear friend to Pat. Re-united with the love of his life, Joan. "Don't You Rurry About Me' Relatives and friends of Greg are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating his life will be held at the Graveside in Temora New Monumental Cemetery commencing at 2.00pm on Monday, 2nd September, 2019. All ex service personnel are invited to attend wearing medals. Please assemble at the Cemetery. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019