Gregory John ROBBINS


1963 - 2020
Gregory John ROBBINS Notice
ROBBINS Gregory John Passed away suddenly at home, Lockhart Road, Belfrayden on Wednesday 6th May 2020. Beloved son of Thomas (Tom) and Margaret Robbins (both deceased). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Trevor and Kim Siviour, Neville and Cathy Siviour, George, Michael (deceased) and Lyn, Judy and Ken Wooden. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 56 years.



Forever in our hearts



A private funeral was held on Wednesday 20th May 2020.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 23, 2020
