Gregory Rawson HAWICK

Gregory Rawson HAWICK Notice
HAWICK Gregory Rawson Passed away peacefully at the Mary Potter Nursing Home on Thursday 6th February 2020. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Wonderful father of Anne, Louise, Missy, and David (deceased). Loved father in-law of Graham, Michael, and Andrew. Adored Pop of Sarah, Andrew, Olivia; Emily, Julia, Nicholas; and Hugo.

Loved son of William Hawick (deceased) and loved brother of Billy, Ray, Des, Les, Stan (all deceased) and Johnny.



'Forever in Our Hearts'



A private family service is to be held.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020
