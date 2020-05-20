Home

Beavan's Funeral Home
31 Richmond Street
Tumut, New South Wales 2720
02 6947 2457
Gregory Richard QUILTY

Gregory Richard QUILTY Notice
QUILTY Gregory Richard Gregory Quilty of Tumut passed away peacefully at the Tumut District hospital on Saturday, 16th May 2020.



Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that due to COVID-19 restrictions a private service for Gregory will be held on Friday, 22nd May 2020 commencing at 1:30pm. If you wish to view the livestream for Gregory's service please go to the 'Beavan's Funeral Home' Facebook page and join the group 'Gregory Quilty Funeral - Liverstream' If you wish to have your name recorded in the family memorial book please contact the team at Beavan's Funeral Home on (02) 6947 2457 or email [email protected]



-Rest In Peace-



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 20, 2020
