QUILTY Gregory Richard Gregory Quilty of Tumut passed away peacefully at the Tumut District hospital on Saturday, 16th May 2020.
Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that due to COVID-19 restrictions a private service for Gregory will be held on Friday, 22nd May 2020 commencing at 1:30pm. If you wish to view the livestream for Gregory's service please go to the 'Beavan's Funeral Home' Facebook page and join the group 'Gregory Quilty Funeral - Liverstream' If you wish to have your name recorded in the family memorial book please contact the team at Beavan's Funeral Home on (02) 6947 2457 or email [email protected]
-Rest In Peace-
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 20, 2020