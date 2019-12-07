|
EARSMAN Gwenard Mary (Gwen) Passed away peacefully on Friday 6th December 2019 at Wagga Wagga, formerly of Sturt Street, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved wife of Gordon (dec'd). Loving mother of Gregory and Kerrie, and their families.
Aged 92 years.
Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 12th December 2019 commencing at 1.45pm. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 7, 2019