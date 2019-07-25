|
|
AULD (nee Feeney) Heather Joy Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Unit at 12:50pm on 23rd July, 2019. Late of Lake Albert, NSW. Aged 59 years. Loved wife of Tony. Loved Mum of Bob, Locky, Tyler and Jacqui. Loved daughter of Bernie and Elaine Feeney. Loved sister to Alan Feeney, Graeme Feeney, Carolyn Cowling and Robert Feeney.
'Not gone, just gone ahead'
A Service to celebrate Heather's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Monday 29th July 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Casual clothing to be worn. 'Tracky-dacks' and thongs acceptable. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 25, 2019