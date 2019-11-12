|
|
LORD (nee Menz) Heather Margaret Passed away on Sunday 10th November 2019 at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga, aged 72 years. Dearly loved long term partner of Francis (Frank). Loving and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Francis Jnr and Jann, and Louise and Duncan Lynch. Loved Nan to Zackari, Nathan, Jessica, Nicholas and Isabelle. Daughter of Dudley and Ida Menz (both dec'd). Loving sister to Kerry, Ray, Elizabeth, Larry (dec'd), Hazel, Judy, Maureen, Peter, Jennifer and Richard.
'Resting peacefully in the Lord's loving care.'
A Service to Celebrate Heather's life will be held on Thursday 14th November 2019 in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of Motor Neurone Disease Research (MND Australia).
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2019