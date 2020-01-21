|
|
LAURICELLA Helen Anne Of Wagga Wagga. Passed away on Sunday 19th January 2020. Beloved wife of Mick and dearly loved mother and mother in law of Renae and Michael Hoogvelt, Bec and Lee Matthews. Adored daughter of Joe and June Buggy. Loving sister of Robert, Geoff, Leanne, Lynda and their families. Cherished Nan of Emilee, Claudia, Ryder, Layla, Billy.
Aged 62 years
At Rest
The relatives and friends of the late Helen Anne Lauricella are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 24th January 2020. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road Wagga Wagga commencing at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Helen to the Leukaemia Organisation https://www.leukaemia.org.au/get-involved/make-a-donation/. Donations also can be left at the Service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 21, 2020