|
|
Milliken, Helen Fairlie Passed away peacefully at Hay Hospital's McFarland Wing on March 21, aged 88 years. Helen was a much loved wife of Barry; mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Robert (Blue), Wendy, Geoff and Lynelle; and Gran of Andrew and Taneile, Rachael, Megan, Steven and Daniel. Helen's funeral will be a graveside at the Hay Cemetery at 10.30am on Thursday March 26. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Hay Funerals.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020