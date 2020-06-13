Home

Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
view the service via livestream: funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services
Helen Kay HARVEY


1955 - 2020
Helen Kay HARVEY Notice
HARVEY Helen Kay Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Monday 8th June 2020. Beloved wife of Ross. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Tim & Rebecca, Brendon and Mark. Cherished 'Nanna' of Caitlyn, Caleb, Mikayla and Shaleah. Loved sister of Peter, Carolyn and David. Aged 65 years.



A private service for Helen will be held, as per Australian Government Regulations, on Thursday 18th June, 2020 commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the service via livestream:



funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services



To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please phone 02 69 218 218 or email: [email protected]



Private funeral service



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 13, 2020
