|
|
LITTLE (O'Shannessey) Helen Of Junee. Beloved wife of Noel(dec). Devoted mother of Mike, Christine, Brian, Ian, Graham and Glen. Devoted Nan of all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Aged 92
At Rest
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Helen Little are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 27th September 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery following a Service of Celebration at St Luke's Anglican Church Junee commencing at 1.30pm
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 21, 2019