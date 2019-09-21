Home

Helen LITTLE


1927 - 2019
Helen LITTLE Notice
LITTLE (O'Shannessey) Helen Of Junee. Beloved wife of Noel(dec). Devoted mother of Mike, Christine, Brian, Ian, Graham and Glen. Devoted Nan of all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren



Aged 92

At Rest



The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Helen Little are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 27th September 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery following a Service of Celebration at St Luke's Anglican Church Junee commencing at 1.30pm



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 21, 2019
